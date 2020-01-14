Bisceglie | Ebagua unica nota positiva degli stellati

Il Bisceglie è tornato a bocca asciutta dalla trasferta di Catanzaro. L'unica nota positiva della domenica il gol del "ritrovato" Ebagua.

