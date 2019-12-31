Bisceglie: dai buoni propositi di agosto alla cessione gratuita

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie: dai buoni propositi di agosto alla cessione gratuita

Condividi

Il Bisceglie calcio ha iniziato con i buoni propositi questa stagione, ma l'anno si è concluso con la notizia della cessione gratuita del club.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento