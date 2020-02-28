Bisceglie | Canonico “vicino” al Taranto, l’ira dei biscegliesi

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie | Canonico “vicino” al Taranto, l’ira dei biscegliesi

Condividi

In casa Bisceglie il clima e' rovente per le dichiarazioni di Nicola Canonico il quale avrebbe perso motivazioni rispetto alla piazza nerazzurra e si starebbe invece avvicinando al Taranto calcio.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento