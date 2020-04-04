Bisceglie | Canonico: “Campionato? Io penso ai tanti morti”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bisceglie | Canonico: “Campionato? Io penso ai tanti morti”

Condividi

Il presidente del Bisceglie Nicola Canonico ieri ha partecipato all'Assemblea di serie C, ma il patron nerazzurro non pensa alla ripresa del campionato bensì ai tanti morti da Covid19

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento