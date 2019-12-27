Bisceglie 1913, un anno all’insegna del 14

14 punti nel girone di ritorno 2018/2019, altrettanti in quello d'andata 2019/2020. 14 le gare senza vittorie nel passato recente. In casa Bisceglie domina il numero 14.

