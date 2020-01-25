Basket | L’Happy Casa sfida Brescia al “Pala Leonessa”

Dopo la vittoria in Champions contro il Paok Salonicco l' Happy Casa Brindisi sarà di scena a Brescia al "Pala Leonessa" per centrare la vittoria anche in campionato

