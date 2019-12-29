Barletta: incendio zona industriale, paura tra i residenti

  • Barletta: incendio zona industriale, paura tra i residenti

Vasto incendio in un'azienda nella zona industriale sud di Barletta. Fiamme alte e interventi complicati dal forte vento. Paura tra i residenti

