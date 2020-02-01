Bari | Vivarini: “La Virtus farà marcatura a uomo”

Il Bari domani affronterà la Virtus Francavilla, squadra che ha già vinto a Reggio Calabria. Secondo Vivarini gli imperiali giocheranno con la marcatura a "uomo"

