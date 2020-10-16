Bari | Una targa per ricordare Florian

Condividi

Al porto di Bari una targa per ricordare l'omicidio di Florian Mesuti, intervenuto per sedare una lite tra una gang di ragazzi e una madre con figlio

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento