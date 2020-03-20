Bari | Un drone contro i furbetti dell’assembramento

Oltre agli agenti della municipale e le forze dell'ordine, per stanare i furbetti dell'assembramento il comune di Bari mette in campo anche i droni, i vigili del fuoco e l'esercito.

