Bari | Torna la minaccia del Covid, l’appello di Decaro: “Indossate la mascherina”

Il primo cittadino di Bari e presidente ANCI Antonio Decaro preoccupato per la risalita dei contagi, lancia un accorato appello sui social: "Indossate la mascherina"

