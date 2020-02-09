Bari | Torna a suonare il campanile di Torre a Mare

  • Bari | Torna a suonare il campanile di Torre a Mare

Quattro campane e una nuova luce per e4ssere visibile anche dai pescatori in mare. Dopo un lungo restauro, torna a suonare il campanile della chiesa di San Nicola a Torre a mare, quartiere a sud di Bari.

