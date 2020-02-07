Bari | Si pente boss, braccio destro capo clan Palermiti

  • Bari | Si pente boss, braccio destro capo clan Palermiti

Il braccio destro di boss palerminiti di Japigia, alleato al clan Parisi, decide di collaborare con la giustizia. A comunicarlo il pm durante il processo con rito abbreviato.

