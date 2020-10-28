Bari | Ristoratori in piazza contro il Dpcm

Ristoranti, pizzerie, bar, pasticcerie, tutte insieme per dire No alla chiusra alle 18 imposta dal Dpcm. "Preferiamo il lockdown", dicono.

