Bari | Riapre il Castello Svevo

Condividi

Nella giornata di riapertura, il Castello Svevo di Bari presenta una suggestiva mostra di abiti storici dall'Ottocento agli anni Settanta del Novecento

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento