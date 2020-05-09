Bari | #Riaccendilcinema, le sale si illuminano per rinascere

  • Home
  • Cultura
  • Bari | #Riaccendilcinema, le sale si illuminano per rinascere

Condividi

Un flash mob per far riaprire al più presto le sale cinematografiche. E' questa l'iniziativa dell'Anec che ha coinvoltto anche i cinema di Puglia

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento