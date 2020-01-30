Bari | Pronto il piano trasporti per la visita di Papa Francesco

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Bari | Pronto il piano trasporti per la visita di Papa Francesco

Condividi

Mentre cresce l'attesa per la visita del pontefice il 23 febbraio prossimo, il Comune di Bari mette a punto il piano trasporti. Previsto l'arrivo di 40mila fedeli

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento