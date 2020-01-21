Bari | Polo della giustizia, tavolo tecnico al via

Condividi

A oltre 600 giorni dalla dichiarazione di inagibilità del palazzo di via Nazariantz, si è riunito ieri il primo tavolo tecnico che porterà al nuovo polo della Giustizia barese nelle caserme Capozzi e Milani di San Pasquale

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento