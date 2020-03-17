Bari | Policlinico, un padiglione dedicato all’emergenza Covid 19

Tutto pronto ad Asclepios per ricevere i casi gravi di covid 19. Intanto all'ingresso del Policlinico di Bari, attivati i termoscan

