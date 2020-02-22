Bari | Papa vs Coronavirus: cittadini scatenati su Fb

Condividi

La bacheca fb del sindaco Decaro presa d'assalto da cittadini che chiedono l'annullamento della messa del Papa a causa dei primi casi italiani di Coronavirus

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento