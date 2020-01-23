Bari | Papa, ecco i numeri dell’evento

Condividi

Si è riunito nuovamente il comitato per l'ordine e la sicurezza pubblica in vista dell'arrivo del Papa a Bari. Riorganizzato l'assetto traffico e parcheggi. Ecco i numeri dell'appuntamento

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento