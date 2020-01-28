Bari | Palazzina via Archimede, indagato ex sindaco 85enne

Chiusa l'inchiesta sulla palazzina di via Archimede 16, al quartiere Japigia di Bari dove tra il 1998 e il 21019 si sarebbero verificati 16 decessi. Indagato l'ex sindaco De Lucia, oggi 85enne

