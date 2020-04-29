Bari | Ordinanza regionale sulla pesca amatoriale, si parte

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Bari | Ordinanza regionale sulla pesca amatoriale, si parte

Condividi

la nuova ordinanza regionale consente da oggi la pesca amatoriale. Siamo andati sul lungomare di Bari per monitorare la situazione

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento