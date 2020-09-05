Bari | Nuovo terminal crociere da 9 milioni di euro

  Bari | Nuovo terminal crociere da 9 milioni di euro

3mila metri quadrati per il nuovo terminal crociere nel porto di Bari e, si stima, un valore dei lavori intorno ai 9 milioni di euro

