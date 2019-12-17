Bari, nel ruolo di trequartista il sogno è Tremolada

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Bari, nel ruolo di trequartista il sogno è Tremolada

Condividi

Tra Sicula Leonzio e mercato di gennaio il Bari comincia a sondare alcuni profili nel ruolo di trequartista. Il sogno è Tremolada del Brescia.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento