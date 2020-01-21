Bari | Mattia Maita si presenta alla piazza biancorossa

Mattia Maita ha esordito col botto con la maglia del Bari realizzando il gol del definitivo 5-2 contro il Rieti. Stamane si è presentato alla piazza.

