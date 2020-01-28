Bari | Mafia: processo Pandora, 90 condanne a clan

Sarebbero tutti presunti affiliati ai clan Diomede - Mercadante e Capriati di Bari i 90 imputati del processo Pandora, condannati a pene tra i 12 anni e i 16 mesi.

