Bari | Lo statuto dei lavoratori rivive in manifattura

Condividi

In occasione dei 50 anni dello Statuto dei Lavoratori, Scoperta davanti alla ex Manifattura tabacchi del quartiere Libertà di Bari, una targa dedicata agli operai

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento