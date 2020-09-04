Bari: “L’altro volto dell’uomo”, premiati tre cittadini esemplari

Bari: "L'altro volto dell'uomo", premiati tre cittadini esemplari, che hanno accudito il coniuge affetto da gravi patologie. 

