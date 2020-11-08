Bari | La crisi delle pastaie di via Arco Basso

Condividi

E' crisi anche per le pastaie di via Arco Basso, a Bari Vecchia. Si avvicinano le festività natalizie e mancano turisti e prenotazioni delle tradizionali cartellate.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento