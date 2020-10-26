Bari | Il grido di dolore dei ristoratori, chiedono solidarietà

Sono pronti a protestare tutti insieme, "le insegne non contano più, conta essere uniti", così i ristoratori con le altre categorie colpite dalle nuove restrizioni contenute nel DPCM

