  Bari | Il giorno della "Memoria", gli eventi

Il 25 gennaio al teatro Piccinni di Bari, il 27 nell' Archivio di Stato, questi e altri eventi in città e in provincia per ricordare l' Olocausto e riflettere sugli errori dell' umanità

