Bari | I florovivaisti donano fiori al cimitero

Condividi

Piuttosto che distruggere i fiori, i florovivaisti omaggiano i defunti del cimitero del capoluogo pugliese ai quali i propri cari non possono fare visita

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento