Bari | Gli hotel ripartono

Condividi

Gli hotel provano a ripartire. Noi questa mattina siamo stati in un albergo nelle vicinanze dell’aeroporto di Bari per capire come si sono organizzati e attrezzati in base alle disposizioni anticovid

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento