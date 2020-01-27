Bari | Fumano sul bus, autista si oppone e viene picchiato

Avrebbe chiesto a due ragazzi baresi di spegnere la sigaretta che avrebbero acceso sull'autobus ma i giovani si sarebbero rifiutati e lo avrebbero picchiato. Protagonista della brutta storia un autista dell'Amtab

