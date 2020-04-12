Bari | Fiori e uova di cioccolato per la Pasqua in corsia

Pasqua blindata al tempo del lockdown ma non si ferma la solidarietà. Fiori e uova di cioccolato al Policlinico di Bari e nel reparto Asclepios.

