Bari | Esami e visite al Policlinico si prenotano su Whatsapp

  • Home
  • Coronavirus
  • Bari | Esami e visite al Policlinico si prenotano su Whatsapp

Condividi

Ora esami e visite specialistiche si prenotano tramite Whatsapp o tramite mail. E’ il nuovo servizio CUP attivato dal Policlinico di Bari. Maggiori dettagli nel servizio

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento