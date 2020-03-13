Bari | Esalazioni dalla stufa: muoiono madre e figlio

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Bari | Esalazioni dalla stufa: muoiono madre e figlio

Condividi

Madre e figlio di 40 e 16 anni muoiono a causa delle esalazioni di una stufa. È successo al quartiere Libertà di Bari

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento