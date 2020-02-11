Bari | Donna morta al Policlinico, 118: “Rifiutato il trasporto in ospedale”

Sarebbe stato rifiutato per due volte il trasporto in ospedale: è quanto dichiara il servizio del 118 sul caso della 48enne arrivata al Policlinico di Bari in arresto cardiaco dopo un mal di gola

