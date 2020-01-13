Bari, debutta in teatro l’inno alla multimedialità

  • Home
  • Cultura
  • Bari, debutta in teatro l’inno alla multimedialità

Condividi

Sul palco dell'AncheCinema di Bari, in prima nazionale, l'innovativa opera moderna Ylvàrian, scritto in una lingua inedita.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento