Bari | De Laurentiis: “Giochiamocela fino in fondo”

Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis, dopo il Consiglio Federale ha parlato in conference call con la stampa."Andiamoci a giocare la promozione" - ha detto il patron biancorosso

