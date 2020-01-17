Bari | Dal Papa un messaggio per il mondo

In un periodo complesso per le relazioni internazionali, da Bari Papa Bergoglio lancerà un segnale di pace. A confermarlo monsignor Cacucci in vista dell'appuntamento di febbraio 'Mediterraneo Frontiera di Pace'

