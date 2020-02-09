Bari | Coronavirus, 10 cinesi in autoquarantena

Hanno deciso di mettersi in autoquarantena, una decina di cinesi residenti tra Bari e provincia, tornati da qualche giorno dalla Cina. Il portavoce della comunità Shen dice: “Stanno tutti bene”.

