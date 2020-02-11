Bari | Concessioni balneari, Boccia incontra le associazioni

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Bari | Concessioni balneari, Boccia incontra le associazioni

Condividi

Si è parlato di concessioni balneari questo pomeriggio in Regione Puglia. Ad ascoltare le problematiche sollevate dalle associazioni di settore, il ministro per gli affari regionali Francesco Boccia

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento