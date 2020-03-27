Bari | Cassonetti pieni, l’Amiu rimodula i turni degli operatori

  Bari | Cassonetti pieni, l'Amiu rimodula i turni degli operatori

A causa del Coronavirus, molti operatori ecologici sono fuori servizio. Così l'Amiu è costretta a rimodulare i turni di raccolta

