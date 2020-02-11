Bari Calcio | Schiavone: “Il campionato non finisce oggi”

La Reggina prova l'allungo nel girone c di serie c, ma Andrea Schiavone pensa che, nonostante gli 8 punti di vantaggio rispetto al bari, il campionato non sia finito.

