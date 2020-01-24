Bari Calcio | Kupisz in prestito al Trapani

Bari Calcio | Kupisz in prestito al Trapani

Il Bari ha reso noto di aver ceduto in prestito al Trapani l'esterno Tomasz Kupisz. Il polacco lascia la Puglia dopo 11 partite senza gol.

