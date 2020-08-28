Bari, B&B a luci rosse con prenotazioni online

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Bari, B&B a luci rosse con prenotazioni online

Condividi

B&b a luci rosse sequestrato a Bari, tre le persone denunciate. L'attività illecita veniva pubblicizzata online.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento