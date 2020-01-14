Bari | Banda Ultra Larga, Regione stringe i tempi

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Bari | Banda Ultra Larga, Regione stringe i tempi

Condividi

In Fiera del Levante l’incontro organizzato dall’Assessorato allo Sviluppo Economico con i Sindaci per accelerare sulla infrastrutturazione nel territorio pugliese.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento