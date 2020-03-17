Bari | Arco Basso, il silenzio nella vita delle pastaie

All'Alco Basso, a Bari vecchia - strada nota per il commercio delle orecchiette handmade - regna il silenzio da quando il coronavirus è entrato a gamba tesa nelle vita delle pastaie

